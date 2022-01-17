An offer has appeared on the US real estate market to live in the house of the star of the movie “Cabaret” of the year, Michael York. British film legend is selling his West Hollywood property, reports Dirt.

A three-bedroom, three-bath residence can be purchased for $6.9 million. The house was built in the 1940s. In addition to the main rooms, there are also two guest rooms with separate exits to the street. Outside the house is a gated motel, two garages and a swimming pool. The entire property occupies two plots of land, the total area of ​​which is 26 acres.

Michael York and his wife Pat moved into the house in 1976. “Pat and I spent our youth in this charming estate, watching the development of a still young Los Angeles in those days,” the actor shared. During the years of living in the residence, the couple hosted many dinners and tea parties for their friends, which included former British Prime Minister John Major, actor Steve Martin and others.

