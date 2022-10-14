Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine’s former home is up for sale for $6.29 million

In the United States, they offered to buy the former home of Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine in New York. The property was put up for sale for $6.29 million. new york post.

This is a loft located on the third floor of one of the residential buildings in the Soho quarter. Levine purchased the property in 2014 for $4.5 million and sold it two years later for $5.3 million.

The housing area is more than 260 square meters. Inside there are two bedrooms, a hall, two living rooms, a dining room and a kitchen. The interior features white-painted brick walls, wooden beams and iron columns, wide windows and high ceilings.

In May, Maroon 5 member Jesse Carmichael put KD Lang’s former home up for sale. The musician requested $3.9 million for a mansion in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, two million more than he paid for it in 2014. The facility includes a two-story residential building with an area of ​​278 square meters, a separate art studio, a double garage, a terrace, a swimming pool, a sauna and a spa area.