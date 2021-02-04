The 300M product, a promising Russian short-range air-to-air missile, is being created on the basis of the K-30 and will have characteristics comparable to the American AIM-9X Sidewinder and the British AIM-132 Advanced Short Range Air to Air Missile (ASRAAM), writes The Drive.

The American publication calls the 300M product a possible weapon of the Russian fifth-generation Su-57 fighter and its wingman “Okhotnik”. According to The Drive, this rocket, designed to be placed in the internal compartments of aircraft, should receive exclusively Russian components, unlike its Soviet predecessors, which were equipped with components produced in Ukraine.

The publication notes that the 300 product, on the basis of which the 300M product is created, received an infrared self-guidance head (GOS), which allows you to search for targets at a maximum range of 20 to 25 kilometers. The Drive recalls that such a rocket was equipped with a dual-mode solid-propellant rocket engine with a three-channel gas-dynamic control device. The publication notes that there is no detailed information about the 300M product.

Thus, The Drive drew attention to the publication of the corporate newspaper Vympel, in which approvedthat the design bureau, together with universities, are “working to shape the appearance of a promising 300M product.”

In January, Boris Obnosov, the general director of the Tactical Missile Armament Corporation (KTRV), said that the Grom-E guided missile and bomb armament complex, which (in a non-export version) tested the Okhotnik heavy attack drone, was created on the basis of a modular multipurpose guided missile Kh-38ME, equipped with various variants of the seeker.

In November 2019, the magazine The National Interest noted that reducing the size of air-to-air missiles will allow them to be placed in the internal compartments of aircraft, thereby preserving the inconspicuous characteristics of the fifth generation Su-57, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. …