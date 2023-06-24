A conservative group in the U.S. House of Representatives, Freedom Caucus, is planning internal purges amid growing controversy within its ranks. On Friday, June 23, the publication reported Politico with reference to sources.

“Tensions within the conservative Freedom Caucus caucus have reached a point where some members are mulling over the idea of ​​purging fellow members of the group,” the story reads.

The article states that the purges may also affect Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, who is known for her numerous attempts to advance the impeachment of President Joe Biden.

Sources told the publication that the list of candidates for expulsion from the ranks of the group has not yet been formed, but members of the meeting believe that Green is one of the targets.

The interlocutor of the portal noted that the congresswoman became a close ally of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy. It is emphasized that the conservatives oppose the rapprochement of their members with the leaders of the Republican Party.

Earlier, on June 21, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green said that the impeachment resolution for incumbent US President Joe Biden had become the most popular document on the website of the US Congress.

On the same day, Green criticized FBI Director Christopher Wray for his decision to provide redacted data to Congress on a request that President Joe Biden may have taken a bribe while he was Vice President.