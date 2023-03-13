Frontier Airlines Gives Employees a Bonus for Charging Oversized Baggage

Frontier Airlines has come under fire after it was revealed that the carrier’s employees receive a $10 (750 rubles) bonus when they charge a passenger for oversized hand luggage. Writes about it new york post.

Salt Lake City journalist Dyana Villa found out the real reason for the meticulous checking of passenger luggage sizes – her TikTok video, in which she spoke about the conflict situation at the Washington airport, became viral. The girl explained that she and another person were forced to pay 100 dollars (7.5 thousand rubles) for the fact that the volume of their hand luggage allegedly exceeds the allowed limits. At the same time, the American also filmed how she puts her bag into the calibrator and it fits perfectly.

Villa tried to prove otherwise to Frontier Airlines employees by showing them a video, but she was denied a flight. “I was told that I had no right to film anything as it was private property. In addition, I did not have permission to take off my own bag, ”the journalist said. According to the girl, she learned from a US airline stewardess that the carrier gives employees a bonus of $ 10 (750 rubles) for each passenger who is charged for carrying oversized baggage.

As Frontier Airlines explained, the bonus is an incentive for employees to help enforce airline policies and treat all customers equally. Among other things, an inaccuracy was found in Villa’s story: it was reported that the girl had another piece of hand luggage, which she did not show on the video, since it did not fit into the calibrator.

Earlier in March, tourists traveling with hand luggage were told a way to pack everything they need in a backpack or a small suitcase. So, it is proposed to put the largest item of clothing at the bottom of the bag, and lay the rest of the things in layers in flat piles, smoothing the fabric with your hands.