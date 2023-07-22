Professor Suri: Cooperation between Russia and Cuba has become a difficult trap for the US

University of Texas professor and historian Jeremy Suri called Russia a trap for Washington. He expressed his opinion in a column for CNN.

Suri drew attention to the fact that Russia has stepped up trade, economic and military ties with Cuba. In particular, Russian officials regularly visit this country, Russia supplies Cuba with oil and manufactured goods. In addition, direct flights are open between the countries.

In addition, the training ship of the Russian Navy (Russian Navy) “Perekop” visited Cuba. According to the professor, this fact, as well as the permission issued to China to build an alleged “spy facility” on the island, are a “provocation” and a “challenge to the United States.” “The White House wants the Kremlin (and China) to recognize that they must limit their support for Cuba and respect American interests,” he said, pointing out that Russia’s “continued military escalation south of Florida” threatens the American security strategy designed to prevent “foreign interference” in the region.

“Military escalation around Cuba is a dangerous temptation for Russia and a difficult trap for the United States,” Suri stated, adding that as a result, the prerequisites for a situation similar to the Caribbean crisis of 1962 could develop.

Earlier, CNN correspondent Patrick Oppman called the appearance of a Russian ship in Cuba a serious message. According to him, Moscow plans to build large stores on the island where they will sell goods from Russia, as well as increase the supply of oil and modernize the beach near Havana.