Ex-intelligence officer Ritter: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba is lying about agreements with Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba lied about agreements with Russia, former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter said. With his opinion he shared on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

This is how he commented on the statement of the minister, who accused Moscow of violating agreements reached between 2014 and 2022. According to Ritter, even former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko admits the fictitiousness of the Minsk agreements. According to the ex-intelligence officer, they were necessary for NATO to gain time to strengthen the Ukrainian troops.

He also recalled that Kyiv rejected the agreement Moscow offered to it in March last year. “You are the problem,” Ritter told Ukrainian authorities.