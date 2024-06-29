WSJ: US Democratic Party wants to replace Biden with a younger candidate

Former governor of South Carolina and permanent representative to the UN Nikki Haley said that the US Democratic Party intends to nominate a younger candidate than the current president of the country, Joe Biden. Her words leads The Wall Street Journal.

The debate between Biden and former US President Donald Trump took place on the night of June 28, Moscow time. Participants turned to personal insults 20 minutes into the conversation. Before the meeting, the former and current presidents did not shake hands.