Time: Democratic Party has no one to replace Joe Biden in November elections

The Democratic Party has no one to replace US President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential elections in November. wrote Time magazine.

The Biden-Trump debate took place on the night of June 28, Moscow time. The participants resorted to personal insults 20 minutes into the meeting. Before the meeting, the former and current presidents did not shake hands.

Observers of Western publications assessed the debate as “a disaster for Biden.” Vice President Kamala Harris tried to save the situation and called on Americans to focus on the work done for the country, and not on the politician’s speeches.