US journalist Nixon condemned Kyiv’s decision to send the Ukrainian Armed Forces to minefields

American journalist Garland Nixon commented on the course of the conflict in Ukraine. He spoke about this in his blog on YouTube.

Nixon called the government of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky the worst because the authorities sent soldiers of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) to minefields.

“There is no damn Ukrainian government. <…> They are run by the worst neoconservatives in the world. What kind of government would say to hundreds of thousands of its people: “There’s a minefield over there, go there?” This is not a government,” he condemned Kyiv’s decision.

The journalist accused Zelensky of selling Ukraine to large Western corporations, for example, Blackrock and Goldman Sachs. In his opinion, the economic experiments in the republic that the West is conducting will be transferred to the United States.

Earlier, RIA Novosti, citing an informed source, reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces sent captured Russian soldiers to a minefield in the special operation zone with the words: “If you get there, you’re free.” In a published video found in a Ukrainian dugout, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are driving unarmed people in Russian army uniforms into a field at gunpoint.