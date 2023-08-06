NASCAR driver Gragson suspended for liking George Floyd death post

The Legacy Motor Club has suspended NASCAR driver Noah Gragson for liking a post mocking the death of George Floyd. This is reported in Twitter club.

Legacy Motor Club said it made the decision immediately. At the same time, the athlete apologized for his act. “I understand the gravity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I just got confused,” admitted the 25-year-old rider.

Gragson has competed in the NASCAR series since 2019. He was named the Most Popular Driver of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, died during an arrest over a counterfeit banknote in Minneapolis in May 2020. After his detention, a wave of protests against racism took place in the United States under the slogans Black Lives Matter (“Black Lives Matter”). Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of ending Floyd’s life.