Newsweek: the US was concerned about the meeting between the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Trump

New House Speaker Mike Johnson met with former US leader Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort a week after endorsing the billionaire’s 2024 presidential bid, raising questions about his goals and motives. Writes about this Newsweek.

Johnson has been a longtime Trump ally and voted to support objections to the electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021, the outlet reported.

It is noted that the lack of information about what was discussed at the meeting caused a stream of speculation on social networks. The public was convinced that politicians were discussing the upcoming elections, and some social media users questioned whether the speaker was following the orders of the former president. However, these guesses are not supported by any evidence.

Earlier, the House of Representatives approved the US budget bill without aid to Ukraine and Israel, submitted to a vote by its Speaker Johnson. It is clarified that the document provides for two-stage financing of government programs.