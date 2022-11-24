In the US, the girl moved to live in a car to save on utility bills. This publication reported Daily Mirror.

According to Nikita Kramp, she spent most of the money on paying rent and utility bills. She said that after these expenses she had $100 left.

As an experiment, in 2019, the girl decided to move to live in her car. She noted that this had a positive impact on her quality of life. According to Crump, she even equipped the car with a folding table so that she could make full meals in the car. In the trunk, the girl made an impromptu wardrobe of four containers. She takes a shower in round-the-clock gyms, and spends the night in sleeping areas.

As Kramp shared, she managed to accumulate $25,000 in her three years of living in a car. She pledged this money for a van.

“Of course, this life has its difficulties, but I went from a depressed person without money, which I was in 2019, to a prosperous and active person a year later. Financial stability just changed everything and also made me realize how much I used to suffer, ”said the girl.

She said that last year she started making money creating content for social networks. Crump also earns revenue from ad integrations and views.

However, Crump noted that there are still disadvantages to such a lifestyle. One of them is the inability to take a bath or relax in seclusion.

