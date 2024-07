The Empire State Manufacturing Index, which measures manufacturing conditions in New York State, fell to -6.6 in July from -6 in June, according to a survey released Monday, 15, by the New York district of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank). The result, however, was above the expectation of analysts surveyed by FactSet, who predicted the indicator would fall to -8 this month.



