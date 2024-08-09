US Army Officer Davis: Attack on Kursk Region Will Weaken Other Positions of Ukraine

An attack on the Kursk region will significantly weaken Ukraine’s position in other areas, said retired US Armed Forces officer Daniel Davis on his YouTube channel Deep Dive.

“For Russia, this will not have any significant consequences, but for Ukraine, the withdrawal of troops towards Kursk, especially from the Pokrovsk area, could have negative consequences,” the American officer said.

In his opinion, this will lead to Russia having the potential for “large-scale movements that we have not seen before.”

Earlier, British analyst Alexander Mercuris said that an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the Kursk region would make peace talks impossible. He stressed that there can be no diplomatic contacts with Kiev while Ukrainian troops “try to seize even a millimeter of Russian territory.”