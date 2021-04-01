The Russian (Soviet) carrier-based fighter Su-33 surpasses its Chinese clone, the J-15, in reliability and engine power, but is inferior to it in systems and equipment, writes the American magazine The National Interest.

The publication, in particular, notes that the design and ergonomics of the cockpit of the Chinese aircraft are more modern than that of the Russian, and are more reminiscent of similar Western solutions.

The magazine claims that Russia has practically not modernized the Su-33 since the 1990s, paying more attention to the MiG-29KR light carrier-based fighter, in contrast to China, which created modern modifications of the J-15 on the basis of the Soviet aircraft.

In March, the Global Times, citing a statement by instructor pilot Wang Sunxi of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Northern Command Air Force (Air Force), wrote that the Chinese fourth-generation J-16 fighter is flawless and far superior to the Russian Su- thirty.

In July 2020, the publication of the Global Times named the American F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, as well as the Chinese J-20, but not the Russian Su-57, as fifth-generation fighters. The internationally oriented publication, overseen by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, citing a publication in Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica, cited the opinion of the Deputy Director of Science and Technology of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), J-20 General Designer Yang Wei …