Florida assistant attorney David Kannadi expressed the opinion that voters, having seen the evidence presented at the trial of impeachment of former US President Donald Trump, are likely to “punish” the Republicans in the next election if they again acquit the former head of state in the Senate, writes RIA News…

“Senators who ignore the evidence and plan to support Trump will be punished during the electoral process,” Kannadi said.

Another excuse for Trump would set a dangerous precedent, he said, and that future presidents would be free to engage in abuse of power.

We will remind, Donald Trump is accused of inciting a riot during the riots on January 6 in the building of Congress. Senate is considering impeachment of Trump. According to the results of the vote, 56 senators were named constitutional for the impeachment of the ex-president, 44 members of the Senate opposed.