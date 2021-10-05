Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of the United States said on Tuesday that the chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), Jerome Powell, “failed as a leader.” She addressed the issue a day after asking for a formal investigation into the personal investments of senior Fed officials and whether they violated insider trading rules.

Warren said it was necessary to have a “quick, aggressive” response after the question arose, which Lawmaker Powell said she failed to do.

She had previously criticized the Fed leader for what she saw as a lack of attention to the issues of her subordinates at the central bank.

