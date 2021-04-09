In the United States, it was proposed to create a union of rappers. This is reported by TMZ.

This initiative was put forward by the founder of No Limit Records, hip-hop artist Master P (real name – Percy Robert Miller). He noted that the recent drug overdose of rapper DMX led him to such an idea.

“The hip-hop community is just silently waiting for this to happen to one of them,” Miller said. The contractor stressed that the creation of a union could help hip-hop artists avoid similar incidents in the future.

He compared it to the National Basketball Association (NBA) players’ union. According to him, the main goal of such an organization will be to support artists of the genre suffering from drug addiction.

On April 2nd, DMX hospitalization was reported. He passed out at home due to a drug overdose that caused a heart attack.