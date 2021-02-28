The United States is wrong to believe that Germany will abandon the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. For German politicians, the implementation of this project is the only way to avoid the crises they have created. This was reported by the American edition Foreign Policy…

The author of the article noted that the Republicans are confident that the sanctions against Berlin can stop the construction of the gas pipeline, and the Democrats expect to resolve the issue without introducing restrictive measures, by way of a compromise with the German side. Both those and others do not doubt the victory of the United States and concessions from Germany, the newspaper stressed.

“Few people in Washington seem to have thought about the fact that the German government considers Nord Stream 2 a way of survival and is going to complete it at all costs,” the author of the article noted.

He clarified that neither American sanctions, nor preferential tariffs from the United States, nor NATO commitments will convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the need to undermine the profitability and creditworthiness of German industry. Merkel’s abandonment of Nord Stream 2 would mean undermining confidence in the sovereignty of the German economy among the party’s voters.

The author of the article summed up that the implementation of the project will allow the German authorities to “stay afloat”, avoiding unpopular decisions, such as abandoning the ban on nuclear fuel or reducing industrial energy demand by raising prices. However, these decisions would require a series of votes and would in fact lead to “political suicide.”

On Sunday, February 28, the head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, called the halt to the construction of Nord Stream 2 a bad idea. He noted that it will lead to a painful lawsuit with multibillion-dollar damages.

On the same day, German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said that Germany could face claims for damages if the construction of the project is stopped.

Earlier, on February 12, it became known that US Senators, Republican Jim Risch and Democrat Gene Shaheen, called on US President Joe Biden to impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. On the same day, the US State Department called the measures in relation to the project “one of the important tools in the current situation.”

In early February, the US authorities set a number of conditions for the FRG to lift sanctions against the gas pipeline, but the German government did not see any opportunities for US concessions on the project and referred to the agreements already reached on gas transit through Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The USA, the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine are against it.