The Keller Independent School District, near Dallas, Texas, passed a new rule in November: banned from its libraries books that include the concept of gender fluidity.

The change was prompted by three new school board members, elected in May with the support of Patriot Mobile, a self-proclaimed Christian cell phone provider. Through its political action committee, Patriot Mobile supported Texas school board candidates with conservative views on race, gender and sexuality — including what books children can access at school.

Recently, the issue has been turbocharged by fast-growing and increasingly influential conservative groups, which frequently describe themselves as champions of parental rights.

“It’s not about banning books, it’s about protecting the innocence of our childrensaid Keith Flaugh, founder of the Florida Citizens Alliance, a conservative group focused on education and “letting parents decide what the child gets instead of government schools indoctrinating our kids.”

The materials to which the groups object are often described as sensitive, inappropriate or pornographic. In practice, the most frequently attacked books have been written by or about black or LGBTQ people, according to the American Library Association.

For August, toAt least 20 books had been removed from Keller schoolsincluding Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and several young adult novels featuring LGBTQ characters.

Groups opposed to book restrictions say crafting a national response is difficult, as policies are set locally. But some persevere. Texas librarians formed the Freedom Fighters, an organization that offers guidance on how to handle book challenges. In Florida, parents opposing the book ban formed the Freedom to Read Project.

“We are trying to document the censorship movement,” said Stephana Ferrell, a founder of Freedom to Read. “They don’t want to use the word ‘ban.’ Instead they remove, relocate, restrict—all these other words that aren’t ‘ban’. But it’s a ban.”

Utah Parents United, created to fight Covid restrictions in 2020, has expanded its agenda to shape school curricula and library collections.

The growth of conservative groups stems, in part, from the rise in “parents’ rights” organizations during the pandemic. Brooke Stephens, the group’s director of curriculum, made presentations to Utah legislators on a bill banning “sensitive materials” in schools, sharing “All Boys Aren’t Blue” as examples of books to be removed. ”, a memoir about growing up black and queer, including a description of a sexual assault, and “Gender Queer”, a memoir about being non-binary that includes some sexually explicit scenes.

After the law was passed, the number of book challenges began to rise, with most complaints coming from a small number of people, said Mark Peterson, a spokesman for the Utah Department of Education. In one school district, 22 books were recalled, including “All Boys Aren’t Blue” and “Gender Queer.”

By: ELIZABETH A. HARRIS and ALEXANDRA ALTER