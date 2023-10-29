With each passing year, more and more Americans, especially members of the Republican Party, They are convinced that they will have to resort to violence to save the country. That is, at least, what a new survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and the Brookings Institution.

The result is reckless in light of what happened on January 6, 2021, when a mob of Trumpists took over the Capitol forcibly and tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential elections and because it comes in the run-up to next year’s elections when the current president would once again face donald trump in those elections if he is elected in the primaries as the party’s candidate.

According to the survey, almost a quarter of the population, 23 percent, believes that the country is so bad that “true patriots” will sooner or later have to resort to violence to “save the country.”

This is a considerable increase with the results obtained in 2021, when only 15 percent were willing to use violence to politically impose themselves on their rivals.

According to the survey, a third of Republicans would support violence to “rescue the country.”

And according to the researchers who carried out the study, it is the first time in the history of their measurements that that number exceeds 20 percent.

It should be remembered that Biden defeated Trump by more than 8 million votes in the popular count and took 74 seats from him before the Electoral College, which is the one that chooses the president.

Six states where Trump lost (Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania) conducted multiple recounts that confirmed Biden’s legitimate victory.

The former president also filed more than 40 lawsuits before the country’s courts, including the Supreme Court, alleging alleged fraud.

In fact, the former president faces two criminal proceedings for trying to reverse the results of the elections in Georgia and promote the storming of the Capitol.

This week it was confirmed that four of his lawyers in that effort have already pleaded guilty for participating in a strategy to ignore the popular vote and lie to the public about the result of the elections.

A fifth, his chief of staff Mark Meadowsagreed to collaborate with justice in exchange for immunity and now says that Trump was informed from the beginning that he had lost the election legitimately, but insisted on taking his lie to the final consequences.

But the issue has continued to consume Trump supporters, who insist on electoral theft. To the point that the House of Representativescontrolled by Republicans, has just elected as its president the architect of the legislative effort to stop the certification of Biden’s victory.

According to the survey, a third of Republicans would support violence to “rescue the country.” Among independents and Democrats, that idea is shared by 22 percent and 13 percent, respectively.And that number, researchers say, triples if you only consider Republicans who have a favorable image of Trump.

Former President Donald Trump.



For Robert Jones, president of the PRRI and one of the authors of the report, opinions on political violence are a symptom of the extreme polarization that characterizes the country today.

In addition, he says, they would also be an indirect effect of the takeover on January 6.

“The temperature is through the roof and I think that for many people the red lines were erased with that event. We had, by the way, the first non-peaceful transfer of power in history and that is something that still resonates,” says Jones, recalling that Trump never acknowledged his defeat and did not participate in the usual transfer of command ceremony that characterizes democracy in USA

The same survey reveals, incidentally, that 75 percent of Americans – another historic figure – believes that democracy in the country is threatened and will be tested in the elections in November next year.

Such is the unease that Americans feel that a considerable number of them, 38 percent, today think that they would agree with electing an authoritarian leader willing to break some rules and suppress rights if that means the country goes back to get back on track

Although 59 percent disagree, the number of those who would vote for authoritarianism as a political alternative has also been growing. In fact,

More statistics

As with other values ​​in the survey, Republicans are the most likely to support the tough line. According to the sample, almost half or 48 percent would support this type of leadership compared to 29 percent of Democrats and 38 percent of independents.



But when this trend is looked at from the perspective of religious affiliation or race, there is one fact that stands out: among all groups, Hispanic Catholics are the ones who most agree with the tendency towards authoritarianism.

US President Joe Biden.

Where there are not as many partisan divisions, or at least not as deep, is regarding the current direction of the country. On average, 77 percent of Americans surveyed in this study say the country is headed in the wrong direction.



At least 90 percent of Republicans believe this, but so do 59 percent of Democrats and 81 percent of independents.

Additionally, 55 percent believe the quality of life and American culture has deteriorated over the past 50 years.

And there is another fact that worries the authors. According to the study, more and more Americans believe in conspiracy theories, especially those propagated QAnonan organization that believes, among other things, that the State Department is headed by a satanic sect of pedophiles that feeds on the blood of minors.

Today, 23 percent of the country says they support QAnon ideas compared to 14 percent in 2021.

Looking at political groups, more than twice as many Republicans (relative to Democrats) said they support this organization.

Taken together, the results point to a general deterioration in trust in institutions and raise serious questions for the Biden administration, which, by being in power, could pay the consequences. Something that is also seen in the survey, since only 40 percent of Americans support his management.

And while there are a multitude of issues that concern Americans, the one that most worries most is rising inflation: about 65 percent of the country is alarmed by the rising costs of housing, food and other daily things. live.

But there is one fact that speaks for itself about the growing polarization and deep divisions that threaten the country today.

While 82 percent of Republicans believe that the Democratic Party was taken over by “socialism,” 86 percent of them believe that their rivals are racist.

Although the authors of the study do not delve into the deep causes behind this deep gap that today divides Americans, they do mention the deterioration of the middle class, the rise of social networks and the emergence of populist voices as possible reasons. .

But what they do anticipate is that the atmosphere is heated to the extreme and could explode again during an election year in which the White House and both chambers of the US Congress will be at stake.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON