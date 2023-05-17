Estadão Contenti

05/17/2023

The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States, Kevin McCarthy, said, this Wednesday, 17, that he is “more optimistic” for a solution to the impasse of the debt ceiling and indicated that an agreement can be signed by the end of this week.

According to McCarthy, US President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “finally backed off” from their position that they would not negotiate.

Earlier, Biden said he was "confident" for an agreement and promised to hold a press conference on the subject next Sunday, when he returns from the G7 summit in Japan.
























