French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the subprefecture of Saint-Nazaire, on the coast of the Guerande peninsula in western France, September 22, 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

French President Emmanuel Macron, visiting his American counterpart, Joe Biden, warned of the risks of fragmentation in the West in the face of measures in the United States that are considered protectionist by Europeans and which, as Macron warned, could harm the historic partnership between France and the USA.

At a lunch with parliamentarians, the French president cited the “Inflation Reduction Act” (IRA), an American investment plan of around 370 billion dollars (more than 2 trillion reais) aimed at supporting American industries to accelerate the transition energy. Macron has positioned himself saying that it is a “super aggressive” measure, as reported by the AFP agency. “The choices that are made are choices that will fragment the West”, insisted a few hours later the Head of State of France, reinforcing “the need to move forward hand in hand” with the United States.

Another purpose of Macron’s visit is to highlight France’s stance on the war in Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion, France has supported the Ukrainians financially and militarily, but highlights that it maintains a dialogue with Moscow to contribute to a possible negotiation between the countries of Eastern Europe.