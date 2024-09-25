Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/24/2024 – 22:06

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a bilateral meeting with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, this Tuesday (24), in New York, on a parallel agenda to the 79th United Nations Assembly. According to the Brazilian government, the two leaders talked about cooperation in the industrial and defense areas and discussed the issue of visas on the border between Brazil and French Guiana.

Lula and Macron also spoke about the Year of Brazil in France and the Year of France in Brazil, in 2025, when the two countries will celebrate 200 years of diplomatic relations.

Related news:

The two presidents also discussed the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in Venezuela and cooperation with Haiti for the security and development of the Caribbean country.

Earlier, Lula also met with King Abdullah II of Jordan in New York.

In the conversation, according to the Presidency of the Republic, the main topic was the conflict in the Middle East, with a focus on the humanitarian crisis resulting from Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip and, now, in Lebanon.

The first head of state to speak at the debate of the 79th UN General Assembly, Lula stated that Brazil does not will tolerate environmental crimes and promised an end to illegal deforestation by 2030.

During the afternoon, in another parallel event, in defense of democracy, the president criticized the breach of trust in the democratic regimeshaken by the worsening of capitalist exploitation, opening space for extremism and totalitarian forces.

Lula’s agenda in New York continues this Wednesday (25), with bilateral meetings planned with the presidents of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; Colombia, Gustavo Petro; and Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo.

In addition, the president is expected to attend the opening of a G20 Ministerial Meeting and a working lunch on the New Global Financial Compact.

Before heading back to Brasilia, the Brazilian president is expected to hold a press conference to review the trip.