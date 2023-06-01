Estadão Contenti

06/01/2023 – 8:47 am

The House of Representatives of the United States approved, on the night of this Wednesday, 31, the bill that suspends the ceiling of the American debt, by 314 votes to 117. The text will now be submitted to the evaluation of the Senate, which needs to give the endorsement of the proposal before sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk.

In all, 165 Democratic deputies voted in favor of the agenda and 46 government deputies rejected it. On the other hand, 149 Republicans supported the matter and 71 were unfavorable.

The approval represents an important step towards preventing the US from being forced into an unprecedented debt default. The Treasury Department estimates that if the ceiling is not raised or lifted before June 5, it could run out of funds to meet financial obligations.

The pending matter is the result of an agreement between Biden and the mayor, Republican Kevin McCarthy. The project provides for the suspension of the debt limit for two years in exchange for curbs on public spending, a demand by the opposition party. In recent days, the more right wing of the Republican Party has expressed dissatisfaction with the proposal, considering that there has been little reduction in expenses.

In a statement, Biden celebrated the approval of the text, which represents a "bipartisan commitment", in his view. "I urge the Senate to approve it as soon as possible so that I can sign it and our country can continue building the strongest economy in the world," he defended.
























