Unfavorable weather conditions have seriously complicated the production of natural gas in the United States. Writes about this on December 24 Bloomberg.

According to the publication, on the eve of the volume of fuel received fell to record lows. Analysts note that such a collapse has not been observed for more than 10 years. The reason for this was a sharp cold snap, due to which the liquid in the main gas pipelines froze. The glaciation of the pipes, in turn, led to the closure of individual wells.

Thus, during the day, gas supplies to the United States decreased by 2.8 million cubic meters. m, which corresponds to 10% of the total production. In parallel, the level of demand for fuel has increased. It is expected that this imbalance will be resolved, at best, at the weekend.

Earlier in the day, it became known that at least 15 people died due to a snow storm in the United States. Most of them were victims of accidents due to bad weather. It was also reported that two residents of New York State died without waiting for the arrival of doctors – ambulances simply could not reach the swept and icy roads.

In addition, more than 1.8 thousand flights were canceled throughout the country. The most difficult situation has developed at the airports of Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis and Denver. Also, about 1.7 million consumers were left without electricity, as power lines were damaged along the Atlantic coast.