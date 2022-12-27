Even before the show started, protesters had gathered outside a drag show this month in Southern Pines, North Carolina. The police fanned out, separating the opponents of the show from those who had attended to make sure it could go on. But as the show opened, the theater and much of the city were left in darkness as a result of what authorities said were gunshots directed at two electrical substations.

Investigators have not established a link between the attack and the show. But the timing aroused suspicion, in part due to online comments speculating about a link. Now regularly occurring across a growing swath of America, drag shows, or transvestites, have become an increasingly tense front line in the nation’s struggle for identity.

In June, in San Lorenzo, California, men from the far-right Proud Boys entered a public library to stop a transvestite artist from reading to children. Outside a drag brunch in August in Roanoke, Texas, protesters clashed with counter-protesters carrying AR-15-style rifles. In Memphis, Tennessee, armed protesters forced the cancellation of a drag event in September at the Museum of Science and History. On Halloween, a man burned down a donut shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which had hosted a drag event. And a gunman in Colorado Springs killed five people last month at Club Q, a venue that was hosting drag performances that night and promoting an “all-ages drag brunch” the next day.

Dozens of drag shows and library readings have sparked demonstrations or threats since the spring, after conservative commentators and Republican politicians began ahead of the midterm elections to amplify the rhetoric accusing artists of putting in the look at the children and try to sexualize them. Tony Perkins, president of the conservative Family Research Council, criticized a transvestite reading held at a Montana zoo this summer, telling his radio audience that it “had to do with targeting our children.”

The idea of ​​having drag queens read to children in libraries and schools was developed in 2015 by a queer parent of one who wanted to create a place for children that was inclusive, said Jonathan Hamilton, executive director of Drag Story Hour, which hosts readings at USA. The idea came from the first reading in San Francisco and spread across the country.

“I remember very clearly as a kid I didn’t have that representation, I didn’t have that visibility and I didn’t feel good about who I was,” said Cholula Lemon, a New York drag queen who has read to children at dozens of events. “This is an opportunity to teach children about acceptance while promoting literacy.”

Friction has been building along with the popularity and pervasiveness of cross-dressing performances, which are often a kind of variety show in which gender assumptions are challenged through dress and make-up, dance and he sing. Many are still restricted to adults. Other events welcome families, the artists say, to provide a welcoming space and an example for young people who may not feel comfortable in traditional gender roles.

Parents who bring their children to drag events are often targeted by protesters. Gretchen Veling took her 17-year-old son, who identifies as non-binary, to the drag brunch in Texas in August. She thought there might be protests, but she was surprised by the presence of so many armed men and women outside to protect the show. She said her family was reassured by the rainbow flags.

The show was “incredibly family-friendly,” Veling said, and a great experience for her son. “When we got back in the car, he said, ‘That was one of the best things I’ve ever been on.'”

By: J. DAVID GOODMAN and RUTH GRAHAM