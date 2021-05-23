US Senator Bernie Sanders has discovered “openly racists” in the Israeli government. He told about this in an interview with CBS TV channel.

Sanders noted that over the years, the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become a far-right wing. According to him, the situation at the moment is very difficult and is getting worse.

The parliamentarian also stressed that the Palestinian movement Hamas is a terrorist group. The United States should oppose Hamas, but their task is not simply to help Israel more and more militarily, he summed up.

Earlier on May 21, Bernie Sanders sent a resolution to the US Congress demanding to ban the administration of President Joe Biden from selling weapons to Israel for $ 735 million.