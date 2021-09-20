The death toll from coronavirus in the United States has exceeded the number of victims of the Spanish flu, which broke out in 1918. Bloomberg…

It is clarified that 675 446 Americans became victims of COVID-19 in the United States. At the same time, it is believed that the Spanish flu pandemic, which lasted for two years, claimed the lives of approximately 675 thousand inhabitants. Then the causative agent of influenza was the H1N1 virus, which infected half a billion people and killed three to five percent of the world’s population (50-100 million people).

Recently, an average of 1,900 people per day have been dying from the coronavirus in the United States. This is the highest death rate since early March 2021. In total, more than 4.6 million cases worldwide have become victims of COVID-19.

Earlier, scientists in the United States reported a strain of the coronavirus “iota”, which has an increased transmission and mortality rate compared to other options. In some groups of people, its mortality rate is 82 percent higher.