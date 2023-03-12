Politico named Estonian MP Epler as the politician with the strangest haircut

American edition columnist Politico Paul Dallison named the politician with the strangest haircut. In his opinion, this is the Estonian deputy of the EKRE party Rein Epler.

Speaking about the hairstyles of politicians, Dallison recalled former US President Donald Trump, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British politician Michael Fabricant. According to the journalist, all of them will have to “step aside” compared to the Rhine. In particular, Fabrikant “would be almost 100% horrified to learn that he was not even close to the wearer of the strangest hairstyle among European politicians,” the observer noted. Dallison also joked that the Estonian MP couldn’t decide on a hairstyle, so he “asked me to do them all.”

Last October, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham revealed the secret behind Donald Trump’s orange complexion. She recalled that the former US leader did not go out in public without makeup. Prior to this, there were suggestions that the American leader spends too much time in the solarium. Trump himself explained that the light bulbs were to blame for everything, allegedly distorting the color of his face.