In the video of the Russian Ministry of Defense, dedicated to the “successful” use of the Iskander missile system in Syria and published on Twitter RIA News, the “blow” on the hospital in the city of Azaz, committed in February 2016, is noticeable, writes The Drive.

“At the time, the Russian Ministry of Defense hinted that these and other related charges [в нанесении удара российской стороной] were completely fabricated by individuals in Turkey “, – reminds the American edition, referring to the corresponding tweet of the Russian military department.

The publication, in particular, claims that the video posted (marked mil.ru) RIA News“Includes what appears to be footage of a deliberate strike on a hospital in the Syrian city of Azaz near the Turkish border.” The publication assures that the video was probably filmed from the drone’s infrared camera, which leaves no doubt that the target is the intended target.

By publishing a video of an Iskander strike in response to claims the missile wasn’t effective, the Russian MoD seems to have inadvertently demonstrated that it was targeting hospitals in Syria as early at 2016. https://t.co/NkzDTuePY1 – Nick Waters (@ N_Waters89) February 26, 2021

The Drive notes that the video segment provided by the Russian military department is not dated, but notes that in January and February 2016, the hospital in Aazaz was subjected to several air strikes in January and February 2016. The publication notes that during the attack on the hospital in Aazaz “14 people were killed and more injured.”

The publication reminds that the video of the Russian Defense Ministry was a response to the February statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who doubted the effectiveness of Russian-made Iskander.

The Drive suggests that the strike on the hospital could have been inflicted by the Syrian Iskanders, if such weapons were supplied by Moscow to Damascus, or the attack was carried out to advertise Russian weapons. The publication also admits that the video shown by the Russian Ministry of Defense could be a mistake. In particular, The Drive writes that the entire video could not contain any frames with the use of Iskander-M missiles, which (in the export version of Iskander-E) are in Armenia’s possession, and, unlike Iskander-K , have a reduced range.

In February, the Russian Defense Ministry, commenting on the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, stated that during the latest conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian side did not use the Iskander-E operational-tactical missile system (OTRK).

In November 2020, The Drive reported that a few hours before the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Yerevan used an Iskander missile for the first time.

At the same time, the former head of the military control service of the Armenian Defense Ministry, Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan, confirmed the information about the use of Iskander during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The video of the possible use of weapons, filmed by eyewitnesses, was published by the Voenniy Obozrevatel Telegram channel.