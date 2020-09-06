George Washington College in the US faraway from work the trainer Jessica Krug, who pretended to be black. Colleagues urged the girl to resign from the place of assistant professor of historical past.

In any other case, the School of Historical past advises to cancel her contract, in accordance with the college’s web site.

Historical past college employees mentioned they had been shocked by Krug’s recognition. The trainer confessed to the lie in a put up on the Medium weblog platform.

Jessica Krug at numerous occasions reported that she was associated to the inhabitants of North Africa, and her dark-skinned ancestors had been allegedly from the Caribbean.

The trainer mentioned that she was pretending to be African American as a result of psychological well being issues.

The circle wrote about Africa, Latin America, diasporas. She is an skilled on African American historical past.