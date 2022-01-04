Washington – Beyond one million infections from Covid-19 were recorded in 24 hours in the United States, where several media this morning spoke of a “tsunami” of cases linked to the omicron variant. The latest figure, reported by Johns Hopkins University, far exceeds the previous record of about 590,000 cases set in the US last week and which, in turn, doubled the figure recorded the previous week.

The record of infections outside the United States was reached in India last May 7, with more than 414 thousand infections in 24 hours. The surge in cases in the US would also be underestimated as many Americans rely on do-it-yourself tests and the results are often not reported to the authorities. CNN also highlights that the boom in infections is increasing the pressure on hospitals, where more than 103 thousand infected people are currently hospitalized. For the first time in the US in almost four months, hospitalizations exceeded 100,000.

Meanwhile in China, in view of the Winter Olympic Games starting in a month, the authorities continue with the “zero Covid” strategy. Yuzhou, a city of almost 1.2 million inhabitants, where three asymptomatic cases were detected, was put in lockdown last night. As reported by the Guardian, the inhabitants were ordered to stay indoors. In some districts of the city it is allowed to enter but not to leave, while in others neither one nor the other is allowed. In Yuzhou, the public transport service has been suspended and the circulation of cars is prohibited with the exception of means for responding to the pandemic. All shops, places of entertainment and leisure have been closed. Only businesses that sell essential products for daily life can operate. Yuzhou joins Xi’an, in Shaanxi province, where the lockdown has been in force for weeks after the emergence of a few dozen cases of contagion. Mass tests for the population were ordered in Xi’an and dozens of executives, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 outbreak, were punished with the accusation of having carried out “inadequate prevention” work.

The capital of India, New Delhi, will impose a curfew on the weekend to try to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. India yesterday counted a total of 37,379 new cases of Covid-19, the highest figure since September. Almost 2 thousand related to the Omicron variant alone. Among the infected, there is the governor of the capital, Arvind Kejriwal, and other members of his administration. According to NK Arora, president of the National Coordination Committee on Covid, the surge in new cases in the last week shows that “the third wave is now underway, as in many other countries in the world. But this does not mean that it is necessary to panic ».

Arora recalled the progress of the infection in South Africa, underlining the epidemiological similarities between the two countries: «After only two weeks, the curve in South Africa returned to decline, and the majority of positives turned out to be asymptomatic or affected by a mild form of the disease. In India we have much higher immunization rates than South Africa, with 90 percent of adults vaccinated with at least one dose. Here too it is probable that the peak will be reached in the next two / three weeks, but without the devastating consequences that we experienced in the second wave, last spring ».

In Israel, the coordinator of the fight against Covid, Saman Zarka made it clear last night on public television Kan that “we have no policy that points to herd immunity, and we do not want everyone to be infected”. «Here – he added – there is a new virus, which we do not know sufficiently; we don’t know what its future consequences could be. ” In Israel – where the number of infections is growing very rapidly and yesterday over 10 thousand new cases were recorded out of 220 thousand swabs performed – the importance of the vaccine and masks is reaffirmed.