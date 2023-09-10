WP: US Republicans begin to split over funding for Ukraine

A split begins between representatives of the Republican Party in the United States over the issue of financing Ukraine. About it informed The Washington Post (WP) newspaper.

The story notes that Republican Mitch McConnell has expressed support in the Senate to add US President Joe Biden’s $40 billion emergency funding request to the expected stopgap funding bill.

“He dealt a blow to the far right flank of the House Republican Party, which joined former President Donald Trump in arguing that Ukraine is not worth that much money,” the story said.

Previously, WP wrote that each time it will be more and more difficult for the US leadership to get American legislators to allocate money from the budget to provide assistance to Kyiv.

As the publication clarified, this is mainly due to the Republicans, some of whom insist on refusing significant spending on Ukraine.