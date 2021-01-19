The arrest of a suspect in the arson of a Catholic cathedral cost the life of one of the police officers in the American city of Toledo (Ohio). The incident that happened on Monday is reported by TASS, citing a post from the official local law enforcement Facebook page.

The attacker managed to hide in his own house, from where he opened fire at the police officers who cordoned off the building around the perimeter. One of the shots hit a police officer named Stalker in the head. ABOUTt received injury nharmed died in hospital.

During the operation, the suspect himself was also shot.

Last week, a gang of robbers who killed an elderly businessman in his country house detained in the Moscow region… It turned out that this was not the first raid – over the past two years, the criminals visited three times.