CNN: More than a million US households lost power due to a snow storm

More than a million households in the US lost power due to a severe snow storm that hit the country on Friday, December 23. About it informs CNN channel.

A winter storm, high winds, snowfall and low temperatures have hit the US, causing power outages for more than a million customers. It is noted that at least nine people died because of the storm. According to forecasters, the situation with the storm, currently passing through the Midwest and east of the country, will only worsen. Roads are covered with snow, and floods occur in coastal areas, the article says.

In connection with the storm, flights are canceled and roads are closed, the TV channel informs. Videos shot by residents of the states of New York and Michigan appear on social networks, in which it is impossible to see buildings due to the amount of snow.

In early December, more than 61,000 people in Kabardino-Balkaria were left without power due to bad weather. Power went out due to broken wires.