In the United States, an attacker stole a car with a one-month-old baby inside. On Wednesday, April 12, the TV channel reports fox news.

The incident took place in Vancouver, Washington. The offender got behind the wheel when the owners of the car, a married couple, unloaded the luggage compartment. When the intentions of the hijacker became apparent, the father of the family was ready to let him escape, but asked to give the child, who remained in the back seat. Despite all the persuasion, the unknown person left with the baby.

After some time, the victims received an SMS alert about the use of their bank card to pay for purchases at a shopping center nearby. After that, the father was able to detect the kidnapper and detain him until the police arrived. It is noted that the child was found unharmed and returned to his parents.

Meanwhile, the attacker was charged with car theft, kidnapping and three more counts of violating the law.

In late February, a similar event was reported in Illinois, when a car was stolen by a criminal with a child inside. Law enforcement contacted Volkswagen and asked for help in finding the car, but the operator refused to cooperate until the activation of the tracking device was paid. Subsequently, a representative of the concern said that there was a “serious violation” of corporate standards, but clarified that “a third party responded to the police request.”