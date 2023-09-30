The US Congress is investigating Democrat Bowman’s attempt to disrupt the vote

The House Administrative Affairs Committee has launched an investigation into the case of Congressman Jamal Bowman, who falsely triggered a fire alarm in one of his office buildings on September 30 while discussing a project to extend federal government funding. reports about this TASS.

Committee Chairman Brian Steil said Bowman pulled the fire alarm in one of the House office buildings. The investigation will determine why the congressman committed such actions.

Related materials:

American publications and journalists, including the Fox News channel, suggest that Bowman deliberately set off the fire alarm to either disrupt the vote to approve a 45-day extension of government funding on Republican terms, or to give his colleagues more time.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy compared the incident to the events of January 6, 2020, when a group of protesters stormed the Capitol.

Previously, the budget bill was supported by 209 Democrats and 126 Republicans. In total, 335 congressmen spoke in favor of the initiative, 91 spoke out against it. Now the document will be sent for approval to the US Senate. If approved, it will be signed by US President Joe Biden before Sunday local time (07:00 Moscow time, October 1). This will avoid a shutdown.