In the US state of Utah, almost eight thousand minks have died, presumably infected with the coronavirus.

State Veterinarian Dean Taylor said in an interview CNNthat the first case of coronavirus infection in minks in the region was recorded in August, shortly after a group of breeders became infected.

The veterinarian noted that what happened in Utah indicated that the coronavirus was transmitted from humans to animals.

Now the farms are checking the surviving minks.

Previously, similar cases of mink infection with coronavirus were recorded in the Netherlands, Spain and Denmark.

Prior to this, cases of human-to-cat coronavirus transmission were confirmed. At the same time, scientists claim that this virus cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.

In mid-September, it became known that work was underway in Russia to create a coronavirus vaccine for animals. Experimental samples of the drug should appear in October.