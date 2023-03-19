Among those aged 18 to 29, that number jumps to 58%; women represent 48% and men, 32%
In the United States, 41% of adults experienced psychological distress during the pandemic. is what it shows search of Pew Research Center. Among those aged 18 to 29, the number jumps to 58%.
Women were more likely than men to suffer psychologically: they are 48%, against 32% of men. When income is considered, people from low-income families were the most affected (53%), above those from middle-income (38%) and low-income (30%).
Additionally, 66% of adults with a disability or health condition that prevents them from fully participating in work, school, household chores or other activities experienced a high level of distress during the pandemic.
The study measured Americans’ psychological distress by asking 5 questions about topics such as loneliness, anxiety and trouble sleeping. Although the questions did not ask specifically about the pandemic, a 6th question asked whether respondents “had physical reactions such as sweating, difficulty breathing, nausea, or racing heart” when thinking about your experience with the pandemic.
In a search conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from January to June 2021, 37% of public and private school students said their mental health was not good most or all of the time during the pandemic. Among girls, it was 49%, and among boys, 24%.
When considering high school students alone, 44% said that at some point in the previous 12 months, they felt sad or hopeless nearly every day for two or more weeks in a row — to the point that they stopped doing some usual activities.
Mental health tops the list of concerns American parents have about their children’s well-being, according to a search Fall 2022 survey from the Pew Research Center with parents with children under 18. 40% of parents are extremely or very concerned about their children’s anxiety or depression.
Among parents of 13- to 17-year-olds, 28% are extremely or very concerned that their child’s social media use could lead to anxiety or depression issues. Parents of teenage girls (32%) were more likely than parents of teenage boys (24%) to be extremely or very concerned about the issue.
