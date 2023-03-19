Among those aged 18 to 29, that number jumps to 58%; women represent 48% and men, 32%

In the United States, 41% of adults experienced psychological distress during the pandemic. is what it shows search of Pew Research Center. Among those aged 18 to 29, the number jumps to 58%.

Women were more likely than men to suffer psychologically: they are 48%, against 32% of men. When income is considered, people from low-income families were the most affected (53%), above those from middle-income (38%) and low-income (30%).

Additionally, 66% of adults with a disability or health condition that prevents them from fully participating in work, school, household chores or other activities experienced a high level of distress during the pandemic.



The graph shows the percentage of adults with psychological distress during the pandemic

The study measured Americans’ psychological distress by asking 5 questions about topics such as loneliness, anxiety and trouble sleeping. Although the questions did not ask specifically about the pandemic, a 6th question asked whether respondents “had physical reactions such as sweating, difficulty breathing, nausea, or racing heart” when thinking about your experience with the pandemic.

In a search conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from January to June 2021, 37% of public and private school students said their mental health was not good most or all of the time during the pandemic. Among girls, it was 49%, and among boys, 24%.

When considering high school students alone, 44% said that at some point in the previous 12 months, they felt sad or hopeless nearly every day for two or more weeks in a row — to the point that they stopped doing some usual activities.



The graph shows that students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or otherwise were much more likely than heterosexual students to report negative experiences related to their mental health during the pandemic.

Mental health tops the list of concerns American parents have about their children’s well-being, according to a search Fall 2022 survey from the Pew Research Center with parents with children under 18. 40% of parents are extremely or very concerned about their children’s anxiety or depression.



The graph shows the level of concern and of parents with children under 18 and the reason for concern

Among parents of 13- to 17-year-olds, 28% are extremely or very concerned that their child’s social media use could lead to anxiety or depression issues. Parents of teenage girls (32%) were more likely than parents of teenage boys (24%) to be extremely or very concerned about the issue.