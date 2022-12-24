At least 15 people died in the United States due to a snow storm that covered most of the country. This was reported on December 24 by the TV channel CNN.

So, four people died in Ohio as a result of accidents provoked by a sharp cold snap, snowfalls and ice. About 50 vehicles collided on the highway due to bad weather, according to the state police patrol’s Twitter account.

Three more people died in Kansas and the same number in Kentucky. In Wisconsin, Tennessee and Missouri, one person also died during an accident. Two more victims of the effects of bad weather in New York State are known – ambulances could not reach them due to snowy and icy roads.

In addition, more than 1.8 thousand flights were canceled due to the storm. The most difficult situation has developed at the airports of Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis and Denver. In addition, about 1.7 million consumers were left without electricity, as power lines along the Atlantic coast were damaged.

On November 21, US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in New York State amid a severe snowstorm. He also ordered federal assistance to complement state and local efforts to deal with the effects of the snowfall.