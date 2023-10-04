Shot: in the Urals, after eight years of work, an official was “reborn” as a tarot reader

In the Sverdlovsk region, official Angelina Sinitsyna, after eight years of work, was “reborn” as a tarot reader. This was reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, in the Urals she was an assistant to deputy Igor Volodin for three years. The latter has shared with reporters in the past that he has psychic abilities. He allegedly saw the aura of his hand and other people, and also recommended that everyone treat illnesses not with pills, but with energy.

Sinitsyna then worked for five years as an adviser to the chairman of the Yekaterinburg City Duma. According to her, even then she felt her “destination was elsewhere.”

After meeting a certain Tarot master, the official decided that this was a sign and began to professionally master the mystical. One layout from a 35-year-old woman can be obtained for 450 rubles. “I see what is hidden from you,” the former official indicated in her status on one of the social networks.

