In the Sverdlovsk region, a driver who fell asleep at the wheel hit three teenagers on bicycles. This was announced on July 8 by the traffic police department for the region.

The accident happened at about 14:00 on the 20th km on the highway Revda – Degtyarsk – Kurganovo.

“A man born in 1999, driving a Lada Priora, fell asleep at the wheel, as a result of which he allowed the exit from the roadway and subsequent collision with three underage cyclists who stopped to quench their thirst on the side of the road,” the report says. Telegram channel Traffic police of the Sverdlovsk region.

As a result of the accident, teenagers born in 2007 were injured. They were hospitalized in a children’s hospital in Yekaterinburg. Two boys received various fractures, the third child had a concussion.

IN Telegram channel The prosecutor’s office of the Sverdlovsk region reported that a pre-investigation check has begun on the fact of the accident, prosecutors control it.

Earlier that day, a collision between a Nissan Pathfinder car and a regular bus in the Irkutsk region killed two people and injured four more. In total, there were 47 passengers and three drivers on the bus, one of whom was hospitalized.