CNN: Zelensky demands that the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Syrsky, avoid stagnation at the front

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky demanded that Alexander Syrsky avoid stagnation at the front. Such tasks assigned to the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were revealed by an American television channel CNN.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities are now putting pressure on the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, insisting on developing a plan that will help avoid “stagnation on the battlefield.” At the same time, as noted, it is important for the country’s leadership to do without “too many new conscripts as the mobilization bill passes through parliament.”

Colonel General Alexander Syrsky was appointed commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on February 8. Previously, he was responsible for the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Later, Vladimir Zelensky also said that the republic would face serious changes amid a change in the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “We continue to update the defense and security forces of Ukraine. The team is effective. There will be changes,” the President of Ukraine promised.

Similar personnel changes affect the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is already known, in particular, that Alexander Pavlyuk will begin to command the ground forces, Yuri Sodolya – the joint forces, and Igor Skibyuk – the airborne forces.