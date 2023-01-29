The plan of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to seize the Crimea is impossible, but this could lead to a world war. This was announced on Sunday, January 28, by the editor of the magazine The American Conservative Rod Dreher.

“Russia will never let go of either Crimea or Donbass. Crazy on the part of Kyiv to think that he can return them, but this is the policy of Kyiv, and the United States supports it, ”the material says.

Dreher noted that Armageddon is closer than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis because the US and its NATO minions are insisting on using Ukraine to wage war against Russia.

The editor explained that there is an acute shortage of soldiers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), so it cannot be ruled out that the United States will send an American contingent to help Ukraine. However, in this case, as noted by Dreher, such a decision would mean an official declaration of war on Russia.

He explained that the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict is not in the interests of ordinary people in the United States and Europe, because it can “easily turn into a nuclear one.”

“If people start thinking about what is happening and what the consequences might be, they will stop supporting the policy of war being pursued on their behalf,” the editor concluded.

On January 26, Roman Chegrinets, co-chairman of the Assembly of Slavic Peoples of Crimea, said that an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack Crimea would lead to disastrous consequences for Kyiv. He also pointed to the cynicism of the US position regarding Russian territories.

Prior to that, on January 18, The New York Times, citing sources among American officials, reported that Washington was discussing with the Kyiv authorities the possibility of using the supplied weapons to attack Crimea or the Crimean Bridge. As the newspaper notes, if there is a threat of loss of control of the Russian Federation over the Crimea, the position of Ukraine in future negotiations will be strengthened.

In turn, the head of the committee of the Crimean parliament on public diplomacy and interethnic relations, Yuri Gempel, predicted a “crushing response” to an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike at Crimea with the help of the United States.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. Kyiv still considers Crimea its territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea voted for reunification democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of Crimea is “finally closed.”

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues.