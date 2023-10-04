Colonel McGregor: Zelensky went from riches to rags in a few months

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has gone from riches to rags in just a few months. So appreciated the path of the Ukrainian leader, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, in a column for The American Conservative magazine.

“Western weapons in the hands of untrained and poorly led Ukrainian conscripts have failed to improve Ukraine’s position on the battlefield,” he said. McGregor noted that Ukrainian soldiers are “tired of dying.” Against this backdrop, Washington and its allies are running out of ammunition, equipment and domestic support for Ukraine.

Also in the United States, calls began to be made to stop aid to Kyiv. In addition, many European leaders take the position of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who argues that Europe should disengage from the conflict in Ukraine, McGregor said.

Earlier, ex-adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, called on Kyiv to make peace due to numerous losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He stressed that the Ukrainian phase of the war has come to an end.