McGregor: Washington can ignore the interests of Kyiv to resolve the conflict

Washington may ignore the interests of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in order to resolve the Ukrainian conflict on Moscow’s terms. The fears of the Ukrainian leader were revealed by the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Douglas McGregor, in a conversation with YouTube-Stephen Gardner channel.

According to him, the conflict will end at the moment when US President Joe Biden sends a corresponding message to Moscow, after which Washington withdraws the military contingent and stops deliveries to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

McGregor is confident that the outcome of the confrontation will depend on negotiations between Russia and the United States. At the same time, the White House, contrary to Kyiv’s expectations, recognizes the territories it has lost as Russian. “This is what [президент Украины Владимир] Zelensky fears the most. This will nullify all his promises (on the borders of 1991, – approx. “Tapes.ru”) because of which many supported him inside the country,” he stressed.

Zelensky found himself in an extremely difficult situation, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses in the war zone, while Russia has become much stronger. Therefore, the conditions for ending the conflict will depend on it, the colonel concluded.

Earlier, McGregor said that Zelensky made a mistake dangerous for himself and his country by deciding to ask the West for more weapons. In his opinion, the Ukrainian leader again tried to raise the stakes in the conflict with Russia, not realizing that this would not save him from losing.