US presidential candidate Ramaswami: Zelensky is deceiving Washington for money

The United States has been duped by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is willing to sacrifice Ukrainian trust for American money. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy spoke about this on a social network X (former Twitter).

“Our nation is being deceived by a leader in Ukraine who is willing to sacrifice the trust of his own nation in the hope of securing even more money from US taxpayers,” the politician expressed his opinion.

Vivek Ramaswami also criticized Zelensky for his willingness to hold elections in the country, provided they are funded by the United States.

At the end of August, Volodymyr Zelensky announced his intention to run for a second term in the next presidential elections. He promised not to leave “his country”.

It was also reported that Kyiv is considering the possibility of holding presidential elections in 2024 in order to stop the fall in Zelensky’s rating. Sources noted that “no one in Ukraine is as popular as Zelensky.”