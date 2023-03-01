Biden ordered to expand the US military-industrial complex production volumes of hypersonic missile components

US President Joe Biden ordered to expand the production of components used in the production of hypersonic missiles by enterprises of the US military-industrial complex (MIC), reports TASS.

According to a memorandum he sent to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Biden decided to use the Korean War-era military production law. According to the US leader, the country’s military-industrial complex cannot independently provide additional investment for the production of these products. It is noted that Biden made this decision so that the country could expand the potential for the production of jet engines, advanced airborne navigation and guidance systems, as well as components for hypersonic systems.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that mass deliveries of Zircon sea-based hypersonic missiles would begin in 2023.